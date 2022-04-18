Upfiring Market Cap Reaches $1.11 Million (UFR)

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded up 273.4% against the US dollar. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.81 or 0.00273803 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005326 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $757.22 or 0.01923177 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.