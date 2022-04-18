Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Down 8.6%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 574,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,167,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.83 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 646.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 456,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 44,766 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 188.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

