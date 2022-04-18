Urus Hits 24 Hour Volume of $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Urus has traded flat against the US dollar. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Urus

Urus (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

