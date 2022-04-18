US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

