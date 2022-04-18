Utrust Trading Down 3.7% This Week (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $104.42 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00106229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Utrust Profile

UTK is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.