Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 360,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 229,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $67.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.92 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

