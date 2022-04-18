Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS opened at $48.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.