Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.82 and its 200 day moving average is $218.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

