Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after buying an additional 399,299 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after buying an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,292,000 after buying an additional 319,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,067,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.