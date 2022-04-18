Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.36

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 6263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
The firm has a market cap of $809.82 million, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.72.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $11,027,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,637,000 after buying an additional 52,705 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $475,000.
Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.
