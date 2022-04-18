VAULT (VAULT) Market Cap Hits $595,891.94

VAULT (VAULT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. VAULT has a total market cap of $595,891.94 and approximately $24.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00044819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.79 or 0.07419698 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,368.58 or 0.99973938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00048836 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 561,495 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

