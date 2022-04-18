Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $191.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.77.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

