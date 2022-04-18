Venus Reward Token Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $16.44 million and $258,363.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus Reward Token has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00033925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00106229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

