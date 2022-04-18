Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.10 Million

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 18th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and $21,645.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Viacoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0907 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00272702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001654 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

