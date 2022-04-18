Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.31

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.31 and last traded at $59.50, with a volume of 442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities lowered Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.07.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vicor in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vicor during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

