Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94. Vimeo has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

