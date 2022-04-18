VINchain Hits 1-Day Volume of $249,651.00 (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $249,651.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

