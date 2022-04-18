Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,871,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 2,597,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vinda International stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. Vinda International has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

About Vinda International (Get Rating)

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

