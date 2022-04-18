Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading 3.7% Higher

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.34. 3,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 656,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $801.49 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. Analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

