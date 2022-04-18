Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Volkswagen stock opened at 16.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 19.93. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 14.38 and a 52-week high of 29.46.
About Volkswagen (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volkswagen (VWAPY)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.