Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen stock opened at 16.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 19.93. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of 14.38 and a 52-week high of 29.46.

About Volkswagen (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

