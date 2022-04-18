VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Update

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. 28,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $13,680,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VTEX by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,983 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

