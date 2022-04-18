W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.77

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.77 and last traded at $83.33, with a volume of 3684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.15.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

