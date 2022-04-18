W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $480.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $562.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $503.09.

NYSE GWW opened at $491.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

