Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $18.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

WNC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. 13,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,199. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,354.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 3,200.00%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $35,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

