Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $127.42

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $127.42 and last traded at $127.59, with a volume of 309187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.47.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.75.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

