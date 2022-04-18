Wanchain 1-Day Volume Tops $1.40 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 17th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $86.94 million and $1.40 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00191525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.43 or 0.00385321 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00050468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

