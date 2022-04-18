Warren Uyen Sells 8,600 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total value of C$79,161.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,200 shares in the company, valued at C$968,344.96.

Warren Uyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Warren Uyen sold 29,300 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$264,842.70.

On Saturday, April 9th, Warren Uyen sold 5,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$45,000.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$322,120.00.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50.

KNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

