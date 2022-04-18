Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will report $632.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $635.00 million and the lowest is $629.60 million. Waters posted sales of $608.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,504. Waters has a 12 month low of $292.24 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.70 and its 200 day moving average is $335.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

