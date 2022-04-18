Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.50) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.13). Wayfair posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

W has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.29.

NYSE:W traded down $6.42 on Monday, reaching $101.81. The stock had a trading volume of 133,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,696. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average of $182.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $339.56.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,440 shares of company stock worth $2,434,889 in the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.