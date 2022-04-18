Wells Fargo & Company Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $165.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRC. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.29.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.31. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

