Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Down 39.2% in March

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $5.43.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.