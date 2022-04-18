Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Down 39.2% in March

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,720,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 344,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 239,681 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,853 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,536,223 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,739 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

