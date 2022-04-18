Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Up 43.7% in March

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 71,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 127,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WIW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,815. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

