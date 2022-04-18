Western Union (NYSE:WU) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Union's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Expanding its digital platform and taking initiatives to streamline business will drive long-term growth at the company. Implementing its new Global Strategy, designed to drive efficiency, profitability, and long-term revenue growth is praiseworthy. These initiatives are expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately $150 million by 2022. Western Union’s strategic partnerships are expected to boost its footprint in the remittance space. However, its high debt level and lower cash balance remain a concern. Also, increasing competition in the remittance space continues to affect its profits. The firm expects adjusted earnings per share for 2022 within $1.90-$2, indicating a massive decline from $2.19 in 2021. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

WU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.54.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. Western Union has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

