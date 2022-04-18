Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,396. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.94.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

