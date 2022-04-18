WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.93 Million

Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.20 million and the highest is $21.84 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $17.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $83.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.06 million to $86.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.07 million, with estimates ranging from $82.60 million to $91.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

WHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. 55,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,900. The stock has a market cap of $356.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.93%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

