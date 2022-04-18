Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 52-Week Low at $99.40

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $99.40 and last traded at $99.45, with a volume of 1583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WING. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.34. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

In related news, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

