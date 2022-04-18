WINk One Day Trading Volume Hits $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002505 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.