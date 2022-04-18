Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIT. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an underperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Wipro in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, CLSA upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,524,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,518,000 after acquiring an additional 282,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wipro by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after acquiring an additional 213,709 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Wipro by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,338,000 after acquiring an additional 419,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,658,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 96,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

