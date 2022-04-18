Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $345.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised Workday to a buy rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.83.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $224.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,246.70 and a beta of 1.38. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after buying an additional 448,283 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after buying an additional 127,926 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after buying an additional 170,685 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

