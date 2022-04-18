Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading Down 6.2%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 71,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,956,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

WKHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $515.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.76.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of ($2.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $67,328 over the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

