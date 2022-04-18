Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Apr 18th, 2022

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the March 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,082.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

WWLNF opened at $38.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. Worldline has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $96.75.

Worldline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

