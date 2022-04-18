Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,400 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the March 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,082.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

WWLNF opened at $38.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. Worldline has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $96.75.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

