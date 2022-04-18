Wownero Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (WOW)

Wownero (WOW) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $5.99 million and $10,955.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001866 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.