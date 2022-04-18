WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.20. 4,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,810. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

