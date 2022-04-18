XSGD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $155.64 million and $1.35 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 233,557,154 coins and its circulating supply is 213,302,228 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

