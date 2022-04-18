Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.05

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.05, with a volume of 614148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.82.

Several analysts have commented on YRI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$635.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

In related news, Director Daniel Racine sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$62,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,592,903.60. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,575.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,331 shares of company stock worth $1,475,880.

About Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

