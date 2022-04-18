Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,500 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
NYSE:DAO traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,829. Youdao has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $843.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Youdao will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on DAO. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.
Youdao Company Profile (Get Rating)
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
