Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) to report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHMG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $37,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.90. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

