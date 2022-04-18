Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will report $368.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.30 million and the lowest is $363.80 million. Hilltop reported sales of $523.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.11 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,648. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Hilltop by 32.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Hilltop by 25.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilltop by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

