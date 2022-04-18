Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Isoray also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Isoray.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Isoray (Get Rating)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Isoray (ISR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.