Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Life Time Group.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

NYSE:LTH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,469,000.

Life Time Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.